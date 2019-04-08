Lemon Verbena Ice Cream Pie
We topped our ice cream pie with phlox and roses, plus a few lemon verbena sprigs, but any edible flowers will work. Remember: Not all flowers, including most florist flowers, are meant for consumption.
Ingredients
Lemon Verbena Ice Cream
Ginger Shortbread Crust
Directions
For Lemon Verbena Ice Cream: In a medium saucepan heat milk and verbena or zest just to a simmer over high. Remove from heat; let steep about 30 minutes. Stir in salt.Advertisement
In a medium bowl whisk together sugar and egg yolks until thick and pale. Return milk to a simmer. Gradually whisk 1/2 cup milk mixture into egg mixture. Continue whisking until smooth. Slowly add egg mixture to saucepan, stirring constantly. Cook and stir over medium-low until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon and just starting to bubble. Stir in cream. Press through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl; discard solids. Stir in vanilla.
Set mixture in an ice bath to chill, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a 2-qt. ice cream freezer. Freeze according to manufacturer's directions.
For Ginger Shortbread Crust: Grease a 9-inch pie plate. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add flour, sugar, candied ginger, ground ginger, and salt. Beat until a soft dough forms.
Press dough evenly into prepared pie plate. Line with a double thickness of greased foil. Fill to top with pie weights. Bake 25 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 10 to 12 minutes more or until dark golden brown. Let cool completely. Freeze at least 1 hour.
Spread ice cream into crust. Freeze at least 4 hours or until ice cream is firm. Let stand at room temperature 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Top with herbs and edible flowers. Makes 10 servings.