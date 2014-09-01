Lemon Shrimp with Spinach Quinoa
Spinach Quinoa is about to become your go-to summer side. Paired with lemony shrimp, this 30-minute meal is the furthest thing from plain.
Ingredients
Directions
Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Prepare Spinach Quinoa. Meanwhile, peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact if desired. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Place shrimp in a large bowl. Sprinkle with flour; toss to coat. Set aside.
For sauce, in a small bowl stir together wine, lemon juice, and pepper.
In a large skillet heat butter over medium-high heat until melted. Add onion; cook about 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add shrimp to skillet. Cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until shrimp start to turn opaque. Carefully add sauce to skillet; bring to boiling. Cook and stir about 1 minute or until shrimp are opaque and sauce is thickened.
To serve, spoon shrimp mixture over Spinach Quinoa. If desired, serve with lemon wedges.
Nutrition Facts (Lemon Shrimp with Spinach Quinoa)
Spinach Quinoa
Ingredients
Directions
In a small saucepan, combine quinoa, water, garlic, and salt. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Stir in baby spinach and finely shredded lemon peel.