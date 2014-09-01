Lemon Shrimp with Spinach Quinoa

Rating: 3.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

Spinach Quinoa is about to become your go-to summer side. Paired with lemony shrimp, this 30-minute meal is the furthest thing from plain.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Prepare Spinach Quinoa. Meanwhile, peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact if desired. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Place shrimp in a large bowl. Sprinkle with flour; toss to coat. Set aside.

  • For sauce, in a small bowl stir together wine, lemon juice, and pepper.

  • In a large skillet heat butter over medium-high heat until melted. Add onion; cook about 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add shrimp to skillet. Cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until shrimp start to turn opaque. Carefully add sauce to skillet; bring to boiling. Cook and stir about 1 minute or until shrimp are opaque and sauce is thickened.

  • To serve, spoon shrimp mixture over Spinach Quinoa. If desired, serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts (Lemon Shrimp with Spinach Quinoa)

Per Serving:
227 calories; 6 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 137 mg cholesterol; 287 mg sodium. 403 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1603 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 77 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Spinach Quinoa

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, combine quinoa, water, garlic, and salt. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Stir in baby spinach and finely shredded lemon peel.

Reviews (2)

mati5332
Rating: 1 stars
07/22/2017
I made this exactly and something was off about the sauce. I added a little parmesan and parsley and that helped a little
Nancy Shipes
Rating: Unrated
08/22/2016
How large is one serving of Spinach Quinoa?
