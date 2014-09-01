Lemon Shrimp with Spinach Quinoa

In a large skillet heat butter over medium-high heat until melted. Add onion; cook about 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add shrimp to skillet. Cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until shrimp start to turn opaque. Carefully add sauce to skillet; bring to boiling. Cook and stir about 1 minute or until shrimp are opaque and sauce is thickened.