Lemon Scallops
When you ensure your skillet is at the right heat, you'll never suffer eating rubbery scallops again (at least not any that you've cooked yourself)! Instead, enjoy a crisp sear on the outside and tender, juicy insides using this scallop recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Pat scallops dry. Season generously with salt and pepper. Place on a plate. Chill, uncovered, for 2 hours. Remove and let stand 30 minutes.
Heat a heavy 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. To check when hot enough, add a large drop of water (1/8 teaspoon) to the skillet. When it rolls around the pan like a bead of mercury, it is ready. This will take 2 to 3 minutes.
Remove skillet from heat; add oil. Swirl to coat bottom of skillet. Return to medium-high heat. Add scallops, half at a time (don't crowd the pan). Cook for 2 minutes or until a crust forms (be patient; the scallops will release when they're ready to be turned). Turn and cook for 2 minutes more or until scallops are crusted on the second side and turn opaque.
Remove scallops from skillet to a plate; cover loosely. Remove skillet from heat. Carefully add wine, broth, lemon juice, and garlic (mixture will spatter). Return to heat. Bring to boiling, stirring to scrape up browned bits. Boil gently, uncovered, 5 minutes or until reduced by about half. Remove from heat. Whisk in the butter.
Spoon sauce over scallops to serve. Sprinkle with mint.