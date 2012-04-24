Lemon-Sage Chicken Under a Brick

For a charcoal grill, arrange medium coals around a drip pan. Test for medium-low heat over the coals. Place chicken, skin side down, directly over medium coals. Place brick on top of chicken. Cover and grill for about 8 minutes or until chicken is nicely browned. Remove brick and turn chicken; move chicken to indirect heat and place brick on top again. Cover and grill for 30 to 40 minutes more or until chicken is no longer pink (180°F in thigh muscle). (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place chicken, skin side down, directly over medium heat. Top with brick. Cover and grill chicken for about 8 minutes or until nicely browned. Remove brick; turn chicken. Adjust for indirect cooking. Place chicken on grill rack as directed over burner that is turned off. If necessary, remove upper grill racks. Grill as directed.)