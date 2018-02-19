Lemon-Roasted Tuna and Asparagus

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  1 Rating

One sheet pan equals one delicious dinner. Roast tuna and asparagus together on the same pan with lemon juice and zest to make this mouthwatering meal.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jacob Fox

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Remove 2 tsp. zest and squeeze juice from one of the lemons. For dressing, in a small bowl whisk together lemon zest and juice, oil, pepper, and salt. Cut remaining lemon into wedges.

  • Rinse fish; pat dry. In a 15x10-inch baking pan arrange fish and asparagus. Brush with 2 to 3 Tbsp. of the dressing. Roast 6 to 8 minutes or just until fish flakes and asparagus is crisp-tender.

  • Drizzle salad greens with remaining dressing; toss to coat. If desired, sprinkle fish and asparagus with cheese. Serve with salad greens and lemon wedges.

Per Serving:
310 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 12g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 198mg; potassium 565mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 4g; sugar 2g; protein 29g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 3273IU; vitamin c 47mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 10mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 59mcg; vitamin b12 11mcg; calcium 72mg; iron 3mg.
