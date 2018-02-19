Lemon-Roasted Tuna and Asparagus
One sheet pan equals one delicious dinner. Roast tuna and asparagus together on the same pan with lemon juice and zest to make this mouthwatering meal.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
310 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 12g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 198mg; potassium 565mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 4g; sugar 2g; protein 29g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 3273IU; vitamin c 47mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 10mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 59mcg; vitamin b12 11mcg; calcium 72mg; iron 3mg.