Lemon-Raspberry Coffeecake

Rating: 4.22 stars
81 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 53
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 9

This refreshing and easy coffee cake recipe will be the star of your next brunch. The only thing that could make this fruit coffee cake better? A dusting of powdered sugar or dollop of whipped cream!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly grease the bottom of a 9x1-1/2-inch round cake pan. Line bottom of pan with parchment. Grease and lightly flour pan; set aside. For cake, in a medium bowl stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; set aside.

  • In a medium mixing bowl beat 1 cup of the granulated sugar and the butter with a mixer on medium to high until combined. Add 1 egg and the vanilla. Beat on low to medium for 1 minute. Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk to sugar mixture, beating just until combined after each addition; set aside.

  • For cheesecake filling, in a small mixing bowl beat cream cheese and remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar on medium to high until combined. Add lemon peel and remaining egg; beat until combined.

  • Spoon half the cake batter into the prepared pan, spreading to edges. Pour filling over batter, spreading to edges. Dollop remaining batter on filling, carefully spreading to edges of pan.

  • Bake for 20 minutes or until puffed. Gently press raspberries into cake. Bake 25 to 30 minutes more or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack for 10 minutes. Loosen edges of cake from pan; remove from pan. Serve warm, sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with additional raspberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; 14 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 72 mg cholesterol; 302 mg sodium. 102 mg potassium; 43 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 27 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 437 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

MS12381004
Rating: 3 stars
04/29/2018
I'm a chef (pastry & international) . Overall, I like the idea. The ingredients and nutritional values can be altered to suit healthier choices, dramatically changing the results per serving, which will take horrifying to guilt free. Try these hacks: ii of sugar
Sharon
Rating: Unrated
05/12/2013
I have made this cake several times. I usually double it, using 8 oz. of cream cheese and add lemon extract with the vanilla. I also use both blueberries and raspberries. My co-workers have been wondering why I haven't made it lately. I was waiting for the berries to be in season. this cake has a wonderful texture.
Frances Barker
Rating: Unrated
03/26/2015
I haven't made this yet but I plan on making it maybe Easter for one of the dishes I am making Thanks For Sharing This Beautiful Recipe ! :)
