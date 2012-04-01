Lemon-Raspberry Coffeecake

Rating: 3 stars I'm a chef (pastry & international) . Overall, I like the idea. The ingredients and nutritional values can be altered to suit healthier choices, dramatically changing the results per serving, which will take horrifying to guilt free. Try these hacks: ii of sugar

Rating: Unrated I have made this cake several times. I usually double it, using 8 oz. of cream cheese and add lemon extract with the vanilla. I also use both blueberries and raspberries. My co-workers have been wondering why I haven't made it lately. I was waiting for the berries to be in season. this cake has a wonderful texture.

Rating: Unrated I haven't made this yet but I plan on making it maybe Easter for one of the dishes I am making Thanks For Sharing This Beautiful Recipe ! :)

