Lemon Potato Soup with Feta

Rating: 4.52 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

For the best flavor, opt for the full-fat feta. You use just a bit, and it's worth the big boost of flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a 4-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onions and garlic and cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth and potatoes. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Stir in kale and oregano. Cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until kale has wilted. Remove from heat. Stir in lemon zest and juice and remaining oil. Let stand 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top with cheese and additional lemon zest, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; 10 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 727 mg sodium. 1149 mg potassium; 36 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3428 IU vitamin a; 66 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 100 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 170 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

Emily Fuhrman
Rating: Unrated
10/06/2015
Fantastic! Turned out exactly like the photo looks, very lemony and I love the feta!
Stephanie Driscoll
Rating: Unrated
11/10/2015
It was a great soup! I added two things though...celery while cooking the onions (my fiancé is convinced every soup must have celery!!) I also cooked two chicken legs in bone to add some flavor and protin to this soup! I also used goat cheese feta which was AMAZING!
Leslie Sanchez
Rating: Unrated
10/23/2015
delicious!!!!  The feta really "made" this soup!!
