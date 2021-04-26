Lemon-Poppy Seed Zucchini Muffins

Rating: Unrated

If you weren't craving lemon zucchini muffins, you will be now. Extra moist thanks to shredded zucchini and brightly-flavored from the lemon zest and golden raisins these muffins are not your run-of-the-mill baked good. For more intense lemon flavor use lemon juice instead of the milk in the glaze to make lemon zucchini muffins with lemon glaze.

By Sarah Brekke
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
20 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups; coat papers with nonstick spray. (Or lightly grease twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups.)

  • In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and lemon zest. Make a well in the center of flour mixture.

  • In a medium bowl combine the eggs, 1/2 cup milk, oil, and vanilla. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture, stirring gently to combine. Fold in the zucchini, raisins, and poppy seeds. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each nearly full.

  • Bake about 20 minutes or until golden and toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from pan.

  • In a small bowl stir together the powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon milk. Brush over warm muffins. Cool completely on wire rack.

To store:

Store in an airtight container for 2 days at room temperature or freeze for up to a month.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 32mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 20g; protein 4g; vitamin a 89.7IU; vitamin c 2.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 45.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 336mg; potassium 148mg; calcium 103mg; iron 1.5mg.
