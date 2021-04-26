Lemon-Poppy Seed Zucchini Muffins
If you weren't craving lemon zucchini muffins, you will be now. Extra moist thanks to shredded zucchini and brightly-flavored from the lemon zest and golden raisins these muffins are not your run-of-the-mill baked good. For more intense lemon flavor use lemon juice instead of the milk in the glaze to make lemon zucchini muffins with lemon glaze.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
To store:
Store in an airtight container for 2 days at room temperature or freeze for up to a month.
232 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 32mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 20g; protein 4g; vitamin a 89.7IU; vitamin c 2.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 45.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 336mg; potassium 148mg; calcium 103mg; iron 1.5mg.