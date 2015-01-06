Naked Cake

Rating: 5 stars Perfect recipe, easy to make and it was very popular at my daughter's birthday party. I made 1.5x quantity, 3 layers in 20cm cake tins, and I substituted half the oil with coconut oil which gave a delicate coconut flavor.

Rating: 5 stars My wife, Tracy, made a variation of this ... a ¿Naked¿ Lemon Olive Oil Cake with Lemon Mascarpone Frosting (and Strawberry Grand Marnier Filling), which turned out fantastic. The mascarpone frosting can be made ahead and lasts longer than the whipped cream frosting. Great cake!

Rating: 5 stars Made this cake for a birthday and it turned out wonderful. I really enjoyed the light frosting and the moist lemon cake. I tried to emulate the other decorated design with mine.

Advertisement

Rating: 4 stars I added berries to add some texture n layered affect of flavor. It tuned out well. Loved it!

Rating: Unrated This looks amazing! I can't wait to try it. Thank you, Victoria, for the high altitude adjustment! I'll be using this as I'm located in Colorado.

Rating: Unrated I loved this cake! It is moist, not too sweet, you can taste the olive oil and lemon. I made it for Easter and it was a big hit! Am making it again for a dinner party. Very easy and very impressive!

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated This cake has a delicate and not too sweet taste that is rather typical in American desserts. Rather it is a refreshing lemon flavor to end the meal. I made it in two 9 inch round cake pans and it came out fine. The whipped cream frosting suits this perfect summer dessert.

Rating: Unrated This was pretty good, except I think I need to adjust the flour for high altitude--I'm at 5,000 ft. Each of my layers had an indentation in the center. After I measured the flour, I weighed it and had to take a little out to get it to 250 g. Also, I only had one 6 x 2 inch round pan, so I used my 6 x 2 inch square pans. It looked very pretty when finished. the flavor was delicious--not too lemony. I zested the lemon peel instead of shredding it. This would be a fantastic dessert for company for dinner!