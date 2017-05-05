Lemon-Lime-Orange Marmalade

Rating: Unrated

Make the ultimate citrus marmalade by combining oranges, lemon, and lime. Be sure to make a big batch -- this marmalade will disappear fast!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
55 mins
process:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
5 half-pint jars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Score the peels of the oranges, lemon, and lime into four lengthwise sections; remove peels. Scrape off white portions of peels; discard. Cut peels into thin strips. In a large saucepan bring peels, the water, and the baking soda to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 20 minutes. Do not drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, working over a bowl to catch juice, section oranges, lemon, and lime. Add sections and juices to saucepan; return to boiling. Cover and simmer 10 minutes (you should have 3 cups fruit mixture).

  • In an 8- to 10-quart heavy pot combine fruit mixture and sugar. Bring to a full rolling boil, stirring constantly. Quickly stir in pectin. Return to a full rolling boil. Boil hard 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Quickly skim off foam with a metal spoon.

  • Ladle hot marmalade into hot, sterilized half-pint canning jars, leaving a 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands.

  • Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 5 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars; cool on wire racks. Allow to stand at room temperature 2 weeks to set.

Tip

To section citrus, working over a bowl to catch juice, remove fruit sections by cutting between a section and the membrane. Cut back between the section and the next membrane to release the section. Repeat until all fruits are sectioned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
52 calories; carbohydrates 13g; sugars 13g; vitamin a 12.9IU; vitamin c 3.8mg; folate 1.7mcg; sodium 2mg; potassium 12mg; calcium 3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/23/2021