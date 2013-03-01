Lemon-Lime Bars

Be sure to pour the lemon filling over the crust immediately after you take it out the oven. This will ensure that lemon layer sets.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
32
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan. Line pan with parchment, pressing the paper onto the bottom and up the sides of the pan; set aside. In a large bowl combine the 2 cups flour, the 1/2 cup powdered sugar, the cornstarch and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs (mixture will look dry). Press firmly into bottom of prepared pan. Bake 15 minutes (crust will still look dry).

  • Meanwhile, in a medium mixing bowl whisk together the eggs, granulated sugar, half-and-half and 3 Tbsp. flour; divide in two bowls. In one bowl add lemon peel and lemon juice; in the other bowl lime peel, lime juice and green food coloring into other half. Pour the lemon filling over hot crust; bake 10 to 12 minutes or until set. Carefully pour lime filling over lemon filling; bake 10 to 12 minutes more or until set. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

  • Use paper to lift uncut bars from pan. Cut into bars. Sift over powdered sugar. Top with lemon and lime peel, if desired. Refrigerate to store. Makes 32 bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 36mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 19g; mono fat 1g; sugars 12g; protein 2g; vitamin a 177.3IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; folate 19.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 67mg; potassium 28mg; calcium 10mg; iron 0.5mg.
