Lemon Icebox Pie
The best thing about this no-bake dessert? It can be made ahead and served straight from the fridge. Delight friends with a slice of light and lemony pie-a refreshing finish to a hot summer night.
Ingredients
Directions
For crust, in a medium bowl combine cookie crumbs, the 3 tablespoons crushed lemon drops, and melted butter. Press into bottom of a 9- or 10-inch pie plate or 8- or 9- inch springform pan. Set aside.
For filling, in a medium saucepan combine the sugar, gelatin, and cornstarch. Add lemon peel, lemon juice, and water. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly.
Stir half of the lemon mixture into the egg yolks. Return lemon-egg mixture to saucepan. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium heat until filling comes to gentle boil. Cook and stir 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in cut-up butter until melted. Transfer to a bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Cool 20 minutes.
Place yogurt in a large bowl; gradually stir in lemon filling. Carefully spoon into crust-lined pan. Cover and chill overnight.
For topping, in a medium-size chilled bowl, beat whipping cream to soft peaks; fold in 1 tablespoon crushed lemon drops. To serve, carefully loosen and remove sides of springform pan, if using. Top pie with whipped cream and, if desired, Candied Lemon Slices and fresh mint.
Candied Lemon Slices:
In a large skillet combine 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water. Cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Bring mixture to a boiling, reduce heat; add lemon slices. Cook for 1 minute, turning once. Transfer to waxed paper to cool.**
For a crisper crust, bake in a 375°F oven for 5 minutes; cool.
Cover and refrigerate leftover syrup up to 2 weeks. Use to sweeten iced tea or toss with fresh berries for a quick dessert.