Lemon Icebox Pie

Rating: 4.1 stars
98 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 59
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 10

The best thing about this no-bake dessert? It can be made ahead and served straight from the fridge. Delight friends with a slice of light and lemony pie-a refreshing finish to a hot summer night.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For crust, in a medium bowl combine cookie crumbs, the 3 tablespoons crushed lemon drops, and melted butter. Press into bottom of a 9- or 10-inch pie plate or 8- or 9- inch springform pan. Set aside.*

    Advertisement

  • For filling, in a medium saucepan combine the sugar, gelatin, and cornstarch. Add lemon peel, lemon juice, and water. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly.

  • Stir half of the lemon mixture into the egg yolks. Return lemon-egg mixture to saucepan. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium heat until filling comes to gentle boil. Cook and stir 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in cut-up butter until melted. Transfer to a bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Cool 20 minutes.

  • Place yogurt in a large bowl; gradually stir in lemon filling. Carefully spoon into crust-lined pan. Cover and chill overnight.

  • For topping, in a medium-size chilled bowl, beat whipping cream to soft peaks; fold in 1 tablespoon crushed lemon drops. To serve, carefully loosen and remove sides of springform pan, if using. Top pie with whipped cream and, if desired, Candied Lemon Slices and fresh mint.

Candied Lemon Slices:

  • In a large skillet combine 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water. Cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Bring mixture to a boiling, reduce heat; add lemon slices. Cook for 1 minute, turning once. Transfer to waxed paper to cool.**

*

For a crisper crust, bake in a 375°F oven for 5 minutes; cool.

**

Cover and refrigerate leftover syrup up to 2 weeks. Use to sweeten iced tea or toss with fresh berries for a quick dessert.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; 17 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 129 mg cholesterol; 165 mg sodium. 40 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 28 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 486 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 111 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (5)

98 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 59
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 10
Dawn Hough
Rating: Unrated
05/03/2015
These recipes look really good !
Hazel Carpenter
Rating: Unrated
03/05/2015
the recipe calls for 1 envelope of the unflavored gelatin. Its written in the recipe...hope you find it. I haven't made it, but will be on Mar 6, 2015 m- Good luck
Suzanne Neville
Rating: Unrated
04/13/2013
I absolutely love this pie! So smooth and lemony. I love anything lemon, so this just hit the spot. I served it to guests, and they wanted more. Next time I'll have to make two pies. This is a big treat in our house!
Advertisement
Alexavior Prescott
Rating: Unrated
05/21/2016
You have put on line a recipe for a pie with an ingredient that I would not dream of putting into a pie.
siew leng
Rating: Unrated
08/17/2013
Help! How many teaspoons or grams is 1 envelope unflavoured gelatin?
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019