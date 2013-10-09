Lemon-Honey Sweet Rolls

In a large bowl stir together the warm water and yeast; let stand about 5 minutes or until yeast is dissolved. Add eggs, dry milk powder, 1/3 cup butter, 1/3 cup honey, wheat germ, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer on low to medium speed for 30 seconds, scraping sides of bowl constantly. Add bread flour. Beat on low to medium speed for 30 seconds more, scraping sides of bowl constantly. Beat on high speed for 3 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, stir in as much of the white whole wheat flour as you can.