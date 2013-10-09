Lemon-Honey Sweet Rolls
Drizzle cinnamon rolls with a tangy and sweet lemon icing and prepare to hear the compliments roll in for these scrumptious and unique sticky buns.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl stir together the warm water and yeast; let stand about 5 minutes or until yeast is dissolved. Add eggs, dry milk powder, 1/3 cup butter, 1/3 cup honey, wheat germ, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer on low to medium speed for 30 seconds, scraping sides of bowl constantly. Add bread flour. Beat on low to medium speed for 30 seconds more, scraping sides of bowl constantly. Beat on high speed for 3 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, stir in as much of the white whole wheat flour as you can.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough of the remaining white whole wheat flour to make a moderately soft dough that is smooth and elastic (3 to 5 minutes total). Shape dough into a ball. Place in a lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease surface of dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size (about 1 hour).
Punch dough down. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside.
In a small bowl combine raisins and enough warm water to cover. Let stand for 5 minutes; drain well. For filling, in a medium bowl combine 1/4 cup butter, 1/4 cup honey, and lemon peel until smooth.
Roll dough into an 18x15-inch rectangle. Spread filling evenly over dough, leaving about 1 inch unfilled along the long sides. Sprinkle filling with raisins. Roll up rectangle, starting from a filled long side; pinch dough to seal seam. Slice rolled rectangle into 15 pieces. Arrange pieces in the prepared baking pan. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (about 30 minutes).
Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake about 25 minutes or until golden. Cool in pan for 1 minute. Carefully invert rolls onto a wire rack; cool slightly. Invert again onto a serving platter. Drizzle with Lemon Icing.
To Store:
Place iced rolls in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 2 days. Or place uniced rolls in a freezer container; seal and label. Freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw at room temperature before drizzling rolls with icing.
Lemon Icing
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl combine 2 cups powdered sugar, 2 teaspoons finely shredded lemon peel, and 3 tablespoons lemon juice. Stir in enough additional lemon juice to make an icing of drizzling consistency.