Roasted Salmon with Broccoli and Tomatoes
Don't be intimidated by cooking salmon at home. This simple sheet pan recipe makes it easy--and prepares a vegetable side dish at the same time!
Ingredients
Directions
Thaw salmon, if frozen. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Rinse salmon; pat dry. Place salmon in prepared pan. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. of the oil and sprinkle with 3/4 tsp. of the oregano, the salt, and pepper.
In a medium bowl combine tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, and remaining 1 tbsp. oil and 3/4 tsp. oregano. Sprinkle lightly with additional salt and pepper; toss to coat. Place in pan with salmon. Roast 15 to 18 minutes or just until salmon flakes.
Meanwhile, remove 1 tsp. zest and squeeze 3 Tbsp. juice from lemon. In a small bowl combine lemon zest and juice and remaining ingredients. Spoon over salmon and vegetables before serving.