Roasted Salmon with Broccoli and Tomatoes

Rating: 4.12 stars
59 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 35
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 5

Don't be intimidated by cooking salmon at home. This simple sheet pan recipe makes it easy--and prepares a vegetable side dish at the same time!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw salmon, if frozen. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Rinse salmon; pat dry. Place salmon in prepared pan. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. of the oil and sprinkle with 3/4 tsp. of the oregano, the salt, and pepper.

  • In a medium bowl combine tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, and remaining 1 tbsp. oil and 3/4 tsp. oregano. Sprinkle lightly with additional salt and pepper; toss to coat. Place in pan with salmon. Roast 15 to 18 minutes or just until salmon flakes.

  • Meanwhile, remove 1 tsp. zest and squeeze 3 Tbsp. juice from lemon. In a small bowl combine lemon zest and juice and remaining ingredients. Spoon over salmon and vegetables before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; 14 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 362 mg sodium. 954 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1242 IU vitamin a; 60 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 77 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 64 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

ewmac2comcast
Rating: Unrated
09/27/2018
I am not a good cook (there- I said it!) but this recipe was easy to make and tasted great! I have only just started to play with my food, and this was one of the first things I made from BHG. It's now a staple in my house. Thanks!
