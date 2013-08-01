Lemon Garlic Mashed Potatoes
These creamy mashed potatoes are so tasty, they might just steal the show from the entree! Salty capers, garlic, lemon, and parsley infuse each bite of potatoes with flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan cook potatoes and garlic in lightly salted boiling water, covered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender.
Drain potatoes, reserving 1 cup water. Using a potato masher, mash potatoes to desired consistency. Add 2 Tbsp. of the olive oil, butter, salt, pepper, and enough of the reserved liquid to reach desired consistency. Stir to combine. Transfer to serving dish. Top with capers, parsley, and lemon peel. Drizzle with remaining olive oil. Squeeze over lemon juice before serving.
Make Ahead:
Prepare as above, except transfer mashed potato mixture to a storage container; cover and chill up to 24 hours. Cover caper mixture and chill up to 24 hours. To serve, transfer potato mixture to a large saucepan; heat through. Transfer to serving dish and top with caper mixture and olive oil.