Lemon-Dill Salmon Cakes
Chopped Meyer lemon adds sweet, aromatic notes to each and every bite of these tender salmon cakes.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl stir together egg, 3/4 cup panko, salmon, chopped lemon, dill weed, 2 Tbsp. water, and 1/4 tsp. each salt and black pepper.
Place remaining 1/2 cup panko in a small bowl. For each cake, shape 1/4 cup salmon mixture into a ball. Roll in panko to coat; press to 1/2 inch thick.
In a large skillet heat 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium-high heat; add half of the salmon cakes in a single layer. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until browned and crisp, turning once. (If necessary, reduce heat to medium to prevent overbrowning.) Remove; cover to keep warm. Repeat with remaining oil and cakes.
Meanwhile, for salad, in a bowl toss greens with lemon juice and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve salad with salmon cakes; top with additional dill weed.
*For regular lemon: Use 1 tsp. zest and 1 Tbsp. juice in salmon cakes; use 2 Tbsp. lemon juice over salad.
