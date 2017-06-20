Lemon-Dill Salmon Cakes

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Chopped Meyer lemon adds sweet, aromatic notes to each and every bite of these tender salmon cakes.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together egg, 3/4 cup panko, salmon, chopped lemon, dill weed, 2 Tbsp. water, and 1/4 tsp. each salt and black pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Place remaining 1/2 cup panko in a small bowl. For each cake, shape 1/4 cup salmon mixture into a ball. Roll in panko to coat; press to 1/2 inch thick.

  • In a large skillet heat 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium-high heat; add half of the salmon cakes in a single layer. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until browned and crisp, turning once. (If necessary, reduce heat to medium to prevent overbrowning.) Remove; cover to keep warm. Repeat with remaining oil and cakes.

  • Meanwhile, for salad, in a bowl toss greens with lemon juice and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve salad with salmon cakes; top with additional dill weed.

  • *For regular lemon: Use 1 tsp. zest and 1 Tbsp. juice in salmon cakes; use 2 Tbsp. lemon juice over salad.

*

Or, stir 1 teaspoon lemon zest and 1 tablespoon lemon juice into the salmon mixture and drizzle 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice over the endive.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; 16 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 67 mg cholesterol; 404 mg sodium. 121 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 353 IU vitamin a; 24 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 26 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 35 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019