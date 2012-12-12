Lemon Crepes

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Dress up this Lemon Crepe recipe with a lemon crepe filling of citrus-infused Greek yogurt for breakfast or lemony whipped cream for dessert.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine berries and 2 to 3 teaspoons honey; toss gently to combine. Set aside. In a medium mixing bowl combine milk, flour, egg, oil, sugar, and 1 teaspoon lemon peel; whisk until smooth.

  • Heat a lightly greased 8-inch skillet over medium-high heat; remove from heat. Spoon in 2 tablespoons of the batter; lift and tilt skillet to spread batter evenly. Return to heat; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until brown on one side only. Invert skillet over paper towels; remove crepe. Repeat with the remaining batter, greasing skillet occasionally. If crepes are browning too quickly, reduce heat to medium.

  • In a small bowl combine mascarpone cheese and 2 tablespoons honey. Spread unbrown side of each crepe with 1 tablespoon of the cheese mixture; fold crepe into quarters. Serve crepes with berry mixture. If desired, garnish with additional lemon peel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 33 mg cholesterol; 22 mg sodium. 73 mg potassium; 17 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Karla Maynard
Rating: Unrated
10/12/2013
Extremely good batter and super easy to make. this is a surely Pin.
