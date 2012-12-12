Lemon Crepes

Heat a lightly greased 8-inch skillet over medium-high heat; remove from heat. Spoon in 2 tablespoons of the batter; lift and tilt skillet to spread batter evenly. Return to heat; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until brown on one side only. Invert skillet over paper towels; remove crepe. Repeat with the remaining batter, greasing skillet occasionally. If crepes are browning too quickly, reduce heat to medium.