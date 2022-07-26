Lemon Cream Pie Smoothie

Greek yogurt and lemon curd blend into a dreamy sweet-as-pie smoothie.

By
Sarah Brekke, MS
sarah brekke headshot
Sarah Brekke, MS

Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Updated on August 15, 2022
Lemon Cream Pie Smoothie
Photo: Kelsey Hansen
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
3 cups
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cup vanilla bean Greek yogurt

  • 1 cup milk, frozen in cubes*

  • cup lemon curd

  • ½ teaspoon lemon zest

  • Shortbread cookies (optional)

  • Whipped cream (optional)

Directions

  1. In a blender combine first four ingredients (through lemon zest). Cover and blend until smooth. Serve topped with a shortbread cookies, whipped cream, and/or additional lemon zest (if using).

*

Fill an ice cube tray with milk. Freeze 4 hours or until firm.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

394 Calories
9g Fat
62g Carbs
19g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 394
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 9g 12%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 58mg 19%
Sodium 165mg 7%
Total Carbohydrate 62g 23%
Total Sugars 57g
Protein 19g
Vitamin C 0.9mg 5%
Calcium 317mg 24%
Iron 0.1mg 1%
Potassium 381mg 8%
Folate, total 21.5mcg
Vitamin B-12 1.7mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.1mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

