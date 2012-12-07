Lemon-Braised Chicken Tenders and Cauliflower

Rating: 4.19 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 27 Ratings

Get a complete, nutritious dinner on the table in less than 40 minutes with this citrus-infused chicken and cauliflower recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
bake:
10 mins at 375°
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add frozen chicken tenders. Cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Transfer to plate.

  • To the same Dutch oven add onion and cauliflower. Cook 2 minutes until lightly browned. Add garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper; cook 30 seconds more. Add lemon juice. Stir, scraping up brown bit in bottom of pan. Add chicken broth and lemon peel. Bring to boiling; cover and transfer to oven.

  • Bake 10 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170°F). Add spinach and green onion; cover and let stand 2 minutes to slightly wilt spinach.

  • In a small bowl combine olives, dates, and pistachios. Spoon chicken mixture over cooked rice, if desired. Top with olive mixture and additional lemon peel, if desired.

Fresh or Thawed Chicken

Brown chicken but don't return to the Dutch oven in step 2. Proceed as above, baking 10 to 12 minutes. Return chicken to the Dutch oven when you add the spinach and green onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 73mg; sodium 585mg; potassium 845mg; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 4g; sugar 10g; protein 29g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 2052IU; vitamin c 46mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 13mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 105mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 84mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

Lauren Wilhelm-Ligman
Rating: Unrated
03/05/2013
Made this for dinner tonight and had our in-laws over. It was an all-around hit! I forgot to add the thyme (I only had dried, not fresh so I am not sure it would have made much of a difference anyway) and it was still delicious! My MIL said she was going to go home and tear the recipe from her copy of the magazine and save it! =)
