Lemon-Blueberry Bread

Enjoy a warm slice of bread right out of the bread machine that tastes like sweet blueberry with a hint of lemon.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 loaf (16 slices)
  • Add the first 10 ingredients (through blueberries) to a 1 1/2- or 2-lb. bread machine according to manufacturer's directions. Select the basic white bread cycle. If using, in a small mixing bowl stir together powdered sugar and enough milk (1 to 2 teaspoons) to make a drizzling consistency. Drizzle over cooled loaf.

Per Serving:
138 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 25g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 5g; protein 4g; vitamin a 88.2IU; vitamin c 1.1mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2.3mg; folate 65.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 131mg; potassium 60mg; calcium 21mg; iron 1.2mg.
