Lemon Baked Fish with Dill Panko Topping

Preheat oven to 425°F. Finely shred peel from lemon; set aside. Halve lemon. Thinly slice one of the lemon halves. Coat a shallow baking pan with nonstick cooking spray or cover with non-stick foil. Arrange lemon slices in a single layer in prepared pan. Arrange fish atop lemon slices in pan and brush with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.