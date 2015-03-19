Lemon Baked Fish with Dill Panko Topping
Baking fish over lemon slices means fresh citrusy flavor with every bite. Try this method with oranges or limes for a similar effect.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Finely shred peel from lemon; set aside. Halve lemon. Thinly slice one of the lemon halves. Coat a shallow baking pan with nonstick cooking spray or cover with non-stick foil. Arrange lemon slices in a single layer in prepared pan. Arrange fish atop lemon slices in pan and brush with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.Advertisement
Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, dill, and lemon peel and toss to coat. Transfer fish to a serving platter, discarding lemon slices. Squeeze remaining lemon half over fish. Spoon bread crumb mixture over fish.