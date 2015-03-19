Lemon Baked Fish with Dill Panko Topping

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Baking fish over lemon slices means fresh citrusy flavor with every bite. Try this method with oranges or limes for a similar effect.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Finely shred peel from lemon; set aside. Halve lemon. Thinly slice one of the lemon halves. Coat a shallow baking pan with nonstick cooking spray or cover with non-stick foil. Arrange lemon slices in a single layer in prepared pan. Arrange fish atop lemon slices in pan and brush with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, dill, and lemon peel and toss to coat. Transfer fish to a serving platter, discarding lemon slices. Squeeze remaining lemon half over fish. Spoon bread crumb mixture over fish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 81 mg cholesterol; 283 mg sodium. 719 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 31 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 180 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 15 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

