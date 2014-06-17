Lebanese Beef and Tabbouleh Salad

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Bulgur, vegetables, and fresh herbs combine to make the tasty tabbouleh recipe that acts as the base for this Lebanese recipe. Top with spice-rubbed Lebanese beef and dig in for a well-balanced Middle Eastern meal.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
stand:
1 hr
grill:
17 mins
stand:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine the boiling water and bulgur. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Meanwhile, for dressing, in a small bowl whisk together lemon juice, oil, and salt; set aside.

  • For tabbouleh, drain bulgur; return to bowl. Stir in tomatoes, parsley, and green onions. Whisk dressing. Pour dressing over bulgur mixture; toss gently to coat.

  • Trim fat from meat. In a small bowl combine cumin, paprika, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. Sprinkle spice mixture evenly over meat; rub in with your fingers.

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, place meat on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat. Grill for 17 to 21 minutes for medium (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling.

  • Transfer meat to a cutting board. Cover with foil; let stand for 10 minutes. Thinly slice meat across the grain. To serve, spoon tabbouleh onto a serving platter. Top with meat slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 47mg; sodium 178mg; potassium 686mg; carbohydrates 22g; fiber 6g; sugar 2g; protein 28g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1361IU; vitamin c 25mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 9mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 44mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 71mg; iron 3mg.
