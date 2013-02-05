Layered Sherbet Cake
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Layered Sherbet Cake
*Tip:
Since the split cake layers are thin, place the first one on the bottom of the springform pan before attaching the sides of the pan. This prevents possible breakage of the layer. Set the last cake layer on top of the ice cream, gently pressing the cake to seal it to the ice cream.
Nutrition Facts (Layered Sherbet Cake)
Per Serving:
441 calories; total fat 17g; saturated fat 12g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 292mg; potassium 120mg; carbohydrates 65g; fiber 1g; sugar 46g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 406IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 33mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 93mg; iron 1mg.