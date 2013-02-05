Layered Sherbet Cake

Rating: 3.6 stars
50 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 7
  • 50 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cool:
1 hr
freeze:
4 hrs
stand:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Layered Sherbet Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare, bake, and cool Classic White Cake as directed for 8-inch layers.

    Advertisement

  • Using a long serrated knife, cut each cake layer in half horizontally. Place one cake layer, cut side up, on the bottom of a 8-inch springform pan (if necessary, trim to fit).* Attach sides of pan. Spoon orange sherbet onto cake layer in pan; spread evenly. Top with second cake layer; spread with lime sherbet. Top with third cake layer; spread with raspberry sherbet. Top with fourth cake layer, cut side down. Cover with plastic wrap; freeze for 3 to 4 hours or until firm.

  • For frosting, in a large mixing bowl beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until light and fluffy. Stir in a small amount of the whipped topping to lighten. Fold in the remaining whipped topping.

  • Remove plastic wrap from cake. Remove sides of pan. Using a wide spatula, transfer cake from bottom of springform pan to a serving plate. Spread top and sides of cake with frosting. Top cake with small candies. Freeze, uncovered, for 1 to 2 hours or until firm.

  • Let stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Cut into wedges.

*Tip:

Since the split cake layers are thin, place the first one on the bottom of the springform pan before attaching the sides of the pan. This prevents possible breakage of the layer. Set the last cake layer on top of the ice cream, gently pressing the cake to seal it to the ice cream.

Nutrition Facts (Layered Sherbet Cake)

Per Serving:
441 calories; total fat 17g; saturated fat 12g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 292mg; potassium 120mg; carbohydrates 65g; fiber 1g; sugar 46g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 406IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 33mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 93mg; iron 1mg.

Classic White Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow egg whites to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease and lightly flour two 9x1-1/2-inch or 8x1-1/2-inch round cake pans or grease one 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set pan(s) aside. In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar and vanilla; beat until well combined. Add egg whites one at a time, beating well after each addition. Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk to butter mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined. Spread batter in prepared pan(s).

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes for 9-inch pans or 30 to 35 minutes for 8-inch pans or 13x9x2-inch pan, or until a wooden toothpick inserted near center(s) comes out clean. Cool cake layers in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove cake layers from pans. Cool thoroughly on racks. Or place the 13x9x2-inch cake in pan on a wire rack; cool thoroughly. Frost with desired frosting

Advertisement

Reviews

50 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 7
Brenda Lefurgey
Rating: Unrated
04/13/2016
Looks beautiful
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/13/2021