Yellow Cake

Rating: 4.12 stars
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 5

Yellow Cake from scratch can be transformed into a stunning dessert worthy of a party with the addition of your favorite sweet frosting. For a hint of freshness, add a couple teaspoons of finely shredded citrus zest to the batter of this yellow cake recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow butter and eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease and lightly flour two 9 x 1-1/2-inch or 8 x 1-1/2-inch round cake pans or grease one 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set pan(s) aside. In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar, about 1/4 cup at time, beating on medium speed until well combined and scraping sides of bowl. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes more. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition (about 1 minute total). Beat in vanilla. Add flour mixture and milk alternately to beaten mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined. Spread batter into the prepared pan(s).

  • Bake in a 375 degree F oven 20 to 25 minutes for 9-inch pans; 30 to 35 minutes for 8-inch pans; 25 to 30 minutes for 13x9x2-inch pan or until a wooden toothpick comes out clean. Cool layer cakes in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove layer cakes from pans. Cool thoroughly on racks. Or, place 13x9x2-inch cake in pan on a wire rack; cool thoroughly. Frost with desired frosting. Makes 12 to 16 servings.

Citrus Yellow Cake:

  • Prepare as above, except stir 2 teaspoons finely shredded orange peel or lemon peel into batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; 14 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 88 mg cholesterol; 333 mg sodium. 82 mg potassium; 48 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 29 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 583 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2017
Great cake easy to make. First time used chocolate icing Second time making it. This time it is my foundation for a birthday ice cream cake. For a 13x9x1 glass pan I used 350 degrees for 35 - 40 minutes. Had to adjust baking time recipe time was browning cake before center could set . Still the best yellowcake recipe tasty and economical must I say versatile too. Thanks bgh test kitchen .
