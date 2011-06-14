Yellow Cake with Chocolate Butter Frosting

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar, about 1/4 cup at time, beating on medium speed and scraping sides of bowl until well combined. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes more. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until combined after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Alternately add flour mixture and milk to butter mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined.