Yellow Cake with Chocolate Butter Frosting

Rating: 3.93 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 30 Ratings

To make this yellow cake with chocolate frosting extra showy, bake the yellow cake recipe in two round pans, sandwich and top the baked cakes with chocolate buttercream frosting, and stack them high.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cool:
1 hr
bake:
20 mins at 375°
Servings:
12
Max Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Yellow Cake with Chocolate Butter Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • Let butter and eggs stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Grease, lightly flour and line bottoms of two 9x1 1/2-inch or 8x1 1/2-inch round cake pans with waxed paper; set the pan(s) aside. In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar, about 1/4 cup at time, beating on medium speed and scraping sides of bowl until well combined. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes more. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until combined after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Alternately add flour mixture and milk to butter mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined.

  • Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan(s). Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes for 9-inch pans, 30 to 35 minutes for 8-inch pans or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the centers comes out clean. Cool cake layers in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove cake layers from pans; remove waxed paper and cool thoroughly on racks. Frost with Chocolate Butter Frosting. Makes 12 to 16 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Yellow Cake with Chocolate Butter Frosting)

Per Serving:
336 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 333mg; carbohydrates 48g; fiber 1g; sugar 29g; protein 5g.

Chocolate Butter Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a very large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Beat in cocoa powder. Gradually add 2 cups powdered sugar, beating well. Slowly beat in 1/2 cup milk and vanilla. Gradually beat in an additional 6 cups powdered sugar. Beat in additional milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, as needed to reach spreading consistency. Makes enough to frost tops and sides of two 8- or 9-inch layers.

Reviews

Carolyn Lehmkuhl
Rating: Unrated
05/20/2015
I'm assuming there are 2 TEASPOONS of vanilla in the frosting. The recipe just says "2 vanilla."
BHGTestKitchen
Rating: Unrated
05/27/2015
Hi, I'm Colleen from the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen staff. Yes, 2 teaspoons is correct. I will go ahead and get that updated. Thanks, and enjoy!
