Italian Cream Cake

An Italian Cream Cake, layered to perfection, is sure to be a hit at any party. Spread cream cheese frosting and garnish with toasted pecans for a scene-stealing cream cake.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cool:
2 hrs
bake:
25 mins at 350°
Servings:
16
Italian Cream Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Separate eggs. Allow egg yolks, egg whites, and butter to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease and lightly flour three 8x1-1/2-inch or 9x1-1/2-inch round cake pans; set pans aside. In a bowl, stir together flour and baking soda; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a very large mixing bowl, beat butter and shortening with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar; beat until well combined. Add the egg yolks and vanilla; beat on medium speed until combined. Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk to butter mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined. Fold in coconut and the 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans.

  • Thoroughly wash the beaters. In a mixing bowl beat egg whites until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Fold about one-third of the egg whites into cake batter to lighten. Fold in remaining whites. Spread batter evenly into the prepared pans.

  • Bake about 25 minutes for 9-inch pans, about 35 minutes for 8-inch pans, or until a wooden toothpick inserted near centers comes out clean. Cool cake layers in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove cake layers from pans. Cool thoroughly on wire racks.

  • Place one cake layer, bottom side up, on serving plate. Spread with about 1/2 cup of the Cream Cheese Frosting; sprinkle with 1/4 cup pecans. Top with second cake layer, bottom side down. Spread with 1/2 cup more frosting and sprinkle with 1/4 cup nuts. Top with remaining layer, bottom side up; spread top and sides of cake with remaining frosting. Press remaining nuts around side and on top of cake.**

Nutrition Facts (Italian Cream Cake)

Per Serving:
618 calories; total fat 34g; saturated fat 14g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 13g; cholesterol 112mg; sodium 251mg; potassium 130mg; carbohydrates 77g; fiber 2g; sugar 63g; protein 5g; vitamin a 632IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 1mg.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, butter; and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in 5-1/2 to 6 cups powdered sugar until well combined and a spreading consistency.

Reviews

