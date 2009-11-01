Cinnamon Apple Spice Cake with Apple Topper

Rating: 4 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 7 Ratings

A buttery mixture of apples and sugar is sandwiched between two scrumptious layers of cinnamon-spiced cake.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
bake:
40 mins at 350°
cool:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Cinnamon Apple Spice Cake with Apple Topper

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line two 8x8x2-inch baking pans with parchment paper. Grease and flour the pans; set aside.

  • In mixing bowl whisk buttermilk, oil, brown sugar, eggs, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and vanilla until combined. Whisk in flour; stir in apple. Divide evenly between prepared pans.

  • Bake 40 minutes or until wooden toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire rack 10 minutes. Invert cake layers from pans onto racks; remove parchment paper. Cool completely on racks.

  • Prepare Fruit Topper. Place one cake layer, flat side up, on serving platter. Spoon on about two-thirds of topper. Top with second cake layer and remaining mixture. Serve immediately. Makes 10 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Cinnamon Apple Spice Cake with Apple Topper)

Per Serving:
532 calories; total fat 20g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 5g; monounsaturated fat 11g; cholesterol 50mg; sodium 319mg; potassium 234mg; carbohydrates 84g; fiber 3g; sugar 57g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 146IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 69mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 172mg; iron 2mg.

Fruit Topper

Ingredients

Directions

  • In skillet melt butter over medium heat. Add apples or pears; add granulated sugar. Cook, stirring occasionally, just until fruit begins to soften, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat.

Reviews

