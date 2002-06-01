Butterscotch Chip Oatmeal Cake

Fall cakes don't get much better than this -- moist, fluffy cake gets topped with chopped pecans and melty butterscotch pieces. Get ready to dig in!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
stand:
10 mins
bake:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
20
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place oats in a large bowl. Pour the boiling water over oats; let stand for 10 minutes. Grease and flour a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside.

  • Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, and butter to oats mixture; stir until butter is melted. Stir in eggs until combined. Stir in flour, baking soda, orange peel, and salt until combined. Stir in 1 cup of the butterscotch pieces.

  • Pour batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle with pecans and the remaining butterscotch pieces. Bake in the preheated oven about 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 33mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 43g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 30g; protein 4g; vitamin a 145.8IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 32.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 167mg; potassium 134mg; calcium 30.3mg; iron 1.6mg.
