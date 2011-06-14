Blueberry-Sour Cream Dessert

A cross between a pie and a cheesecake. Use fresh blueberries when in season. Frozen blueberries work too in this summer-fresh dessert recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Blueberry-Sour Cream Dessert

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare and bake Dessert Crust. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F. In a medium saucepan, combine 3 cups blueberries, the 1/3 cup sugar, the tapioca, water, cinnamon, lemon peel, and nutmeg. Let stand for 15 minutes. Cook and stir mixture over medium heat until blueberries become juicy and mixture is bubbly. Turn into partially baked Dessert Crust.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine sour cream, egg yolks, the 1/2 cup sugar, and the vanilla. Pour evenly over blueberry mixture.

  • Bake about 50 minutes or until sour cream layer is set when gently shaken. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 1 hour. With a sharp knife, loosen crust from side of pan; remove side. Cover and chill overnight before serving.

  • To serve, if desired, garnish with additional blueberries. Makes 12 to 16 slices.

Nutrition Facts (Blueberry-Sour Cream Dessert)

Per Serving:
323 calories; 18 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 107 mg cholesterol; 141 mg sodium. 114 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 20 g sugar; 4 g protein; 583 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Dessert Crust

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Beat in sugar, baking powder, and salt until combined. Beat in egg yolk. Add flour; beat until combined. (Mixture will be crumbly). Work dough mixture with your hands just until mixture holds together. Press the mixture on the bottom and 1-1/2 inches up the side of an 9-inch springform pan. Bake for 12 minutes or until edges of crust are lightly browned. Cool on wire a rack while preparing filling.

Reviews

