Lasagna Rolls al Forno
Ingredients
Directions
Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions; drain and set aside. In a small bowl combine provolone and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses; set aside.
For béchamel sauce, in a small saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Add flour, stirring until combined. Add milk all at once. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in basil, lemon peel, salt, and pepper. Cool slightly.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Spoon 3/4 cup of the Bolognese Sauce into the bottom of a 3-quart rectangular baking dish.
Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the béchamel sauce onto each lasagna noodle. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the cheese mixture over béchamel sauce on each noodle. Spoon 1/3 cup of the Bolognese Sauce onto each noodle. Roll up noodles; arrange in the prepared baking dish, seam sides down. Spoon the remaining Bolognese Sauce over the noodles. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese mixture. Cover baking dish with foil.
Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until heated through.
Nutrition Facts (Lasagna Rolls al Forno)
Bolognese Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
In a Dutch oven cook sausage, onion, carrot, sweet pepper, celery, and garlic over medium heat until meat is brown and onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Drain off fat.
Stir tomatoes, tomato paste, wine, dried herbs (if using), salt, and black pepper into meat mixture. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. If needed, uncover and simmer 10 minutes more or until desired consistency, stirring occasionally. Stir in cream, parsley, and fresh herbs (if using); heat through.