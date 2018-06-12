Lasagna Pasta Chip Nachos

Rating: 4.13 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 8 Ratings

Bet you've never eaten nachos quite like this before! Rather than tortilla chips, layer up these Italian nachos with fried lasagna noodles.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
bake:
5 mins at 400°
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions in lightly salted water. Drain; rinse with cold water. Cut pasta into squares. Pat dry with paper towels.

  • Meanwhile, in a large deep skillet, heat about 1-inch of oil over medium heat until 375°F. Working in batches, fry pasta for 3 to 4 minutes or until golden. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Repeat with remaining pasta. Keep cooked chips warm in a 200°F oven while frying the remaining chips.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Layer half of the fried pasta on an oven-safe serving platter or baking sheet. Top with half of the cheeses. Top with remaining chips and remaining cheeses. Stir together sausage and pasta sauce. Spoon over pasta layers. Bake 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with basil. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
520 calories; total fat 31g; saturated fat 10g; polyunsaturated fat 9g; monounsaturated fat 12g; cholesterol 64mg; sodium 808mg; potassium 278mg; carbohydrates 35g; fiber 2g; sugar 4g; protein 21g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 414IU; vitamin c 6mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 97mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 167mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

