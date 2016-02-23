Lamb and Cucumber Salad Pitas

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Store the raw lamb in the refrigerator until just before cooking to keep the patties from falling apart.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For Cucumber Salad, in a medium bowl combine cucumber, onion, olives, half the mint leaves, jalapeno, and oregano. Add lemon juice and 2 Tbsp. of the oil; toss to coat.

  • In a small bowl combine yogurt and 1 clove garlic. Chop remaining mint and stir into yogurt mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

  • In a large bowl combine lamb, remaining clove of garlic, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Heat remaining oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Using a slightly rounded 1/2-cup measure, spoon meat into 4 mounds in skillet, leaving space between mounds. Cook 2 minutes. Press mounds into thin patties using the back of a wide spatula. Cook 2 to 3 minutes more or until browned. Turn; cook 2 minutes more or until done (160°F).

  • Serve lamb patties in flatbread topped with yogurt mixture and Cucumber Salad. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
658 calories; 38 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 16 g monounsaturated fat; 79 mg cholesterol; 968 mg sodium. 546 mg potassium; 48 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 534 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 49 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 129 mg calcium; 7 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Julie Moses
Rating: Unrated
04/25/2016
I used Naan bread and fresh lamb sausage (omitted the garlic). Yum!
