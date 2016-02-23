Lamb and Cucumber Salad Pitas
Store the raw lamb in the refrigerator until just before cooking to keep the patties from falling apart.
Ingredients
Directions
For Cucumber Salad, in a medium bowl combine cucumber, onion, olives, half the mint leaves, jalapeno, and oregano. Add lemon juice and 2 Tbsp. of the oil; toss to coat.Advertisement
In a small bowl combine yogurt and 1 clove garlic. Chop remaining mint and stir into yogurt mixture. Season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl combine lamb, remaining clove of garlic, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Heat remaining oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Using a slightly rounded 1/2-cup measure, spoon meat into 4 mounds in skillet, leaving space between mounds. Cook 2 minutes. Press mounds into thin patties using the back of a wide spatula. Cook 2 to 3 minutes more or until browned. Turn; cook 2 minutes more or until done (160°F).
Serve lamb patties in flatbread topped with yogurt mixture and Cucumber Salad. Makes 4 servings.