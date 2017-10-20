Lamb, Bean, and Sweet Potato Chili

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Pressure Cooker

In a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker combine first 14 ingredients (through black pepper). Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 20 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 20 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, carefully open steam vent to release pressure quickly. Open lid carefully. Stir in hot sauce. Serve as directed.