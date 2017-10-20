Lamb, Bean, and Sweet Potato Chili
Is chili on your menu tonight? It should be! Especially when you can prep this lamb, sweet potato, and black bean chili recipe in the morning, and come home to a slow cooker dinner at the end of the day.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 5- to 6-qt. slow cooker combine first 14 ingredients (through black pepper).Advertisement
Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours or high 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Stir in hot sauce. If desired, top servings with yogurt.
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
Pressure Cooker
In a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker combine first 14 ingredients (through black pepper). Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 20 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 20 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, carefully open steam vent to release pressure quickly. Open lid carefully. Stir in hot sauce. Serve as directed.