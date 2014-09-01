Lamb and Bulgur Burgers with Dill-Yogurt Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
-
For sauce, in a small bowl stir together yogurt and dill. Cover and chill until ready to serve.Advertisement
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small saucepan bring the water to boiling. Stir in bulgur and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes.
-
Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine onion, parsley, garlic, coriander, oregano, pepper, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add cooked bulgur and ground lamb; mix well. Shape meat mixture into six 1/2-inch-thick patties. Place in a shallow baking pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until meat is done (160°F).
-
Place tomato slices (if desired) and burgers on bottoms of rolls. Add sauce and sliced cucumber. Replace tops of rolls.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
295 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 454 mg sodium. 381 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 146 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;