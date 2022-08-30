Korean Fried Chicken

In a large bowl toss together first five ingredients (through salt) until evenly coated. Cover and marinate in refrigerator at least 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 200°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil. Place a wire rack in pan. Pour oil into a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Heat over medium-high until a thermometer registers 350°F.

Place 1/2 cup of the potato starch in a shallow dish. Dip chicken pieces in starch to coat, tapping off excess. Add additional potato starch as needed.

Fry chicken, in batches, in hot oil about 5 minutes until lightly golden, turning once. Transfer to wire rack in baking pan.

When all chicken has been fried once, increase oil temperature to 375°F. Return chicken, in batches, to oil. Fry about 4 minutes or until done (175°F) and deep golden brown and crisp, turning once. Place finished chicken on rack in baking pan. Keep warm in preheated oven while frying remaining chicken.