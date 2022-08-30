Recipes and Cooking Korean Fried Chicken Achieve the ultra-satisfying crunch that only comes with Korean fried chicken. By BHG Test Kitchen BHG Test Kitchen The Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen has been in continuous operation for nearly 100 years, developing and testing practical, reliable recipes that readers can enjoy at home. The Test Kitchen team includes culinary specialists, food stylists, registered and licensed nutritionists, and other experts with Bachelor of Science degrees in food science, food and nutrition, or culinary arts. Together, the team tests more than 2,500 recipes, produces more than 2,500 food images, and creates more than 1,000 food videos each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on September 7, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kelsey Hansen Hands On Time: 15 mins Marinate Time: 60 mins Fry Time: 9 mins Total Time: 84 mins Servings: 6 Yield: 48 pieces Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, quartered, and/or chicken wings, tips removed and wings separated at joints 1 tablespoon sweet rice wine (mirin) 2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger 3 cloves garlic, grated 2 teaspoon kosher salt 3 cup canola or peanut oil ½ - 1 cup potato starch Sauce ⅓ cup gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste) 3 tablespoon oyster sauce 2 tablespoon sweet rice wine (mirin) 2 tablespoon ketchup 2 tablespoon honey 3 cloves garlic, grated 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger 1 ½ teaspoon toasted sesame seeds Thinly bias-sliced green onions Directions In a large bowl toss together first five ingredients (through salt) until evenly coated. Cover and marinate in refrigerator at least 1 hour. Preheat oven to 200°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil. Place a wire rack in pan. Pour oil into a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Heat over medium-high until a thermometer registers 350°F. Place 1/2 cup of the potato starch in a shallow dish. Dip chicken pieces in starch to coat, tapping off excess. Add additional potato starch as needed. Fry chicken, in batches, in hot oil about 5 minutes until lightly golden, turning once. Transfer to wire rack in baking pan. When all chicken has been fried once, increase oil temperature to 375°F. Return chicken, in batches, to oil. Fry about 4 minutes or until done (175°F) and deep golden brown and crisp, turning once. Place finished chicken on rack in baking pan. Keep warm in preheated oven while frying remaining chicken. For sauce, in a large bowl stir together the next seven ingredients (through ginger). Toss chicken with sauce. Top with sesame seeds and green onions. Serve immediately. To Air-Fry Chicken: Preheat air fryer at 400°F. Coat air fryer basket with nonstick cooking spray. Coat chicken pieces with starch as directed in Step 3. Coat pieces with cooking spray. Air-fry chicken, in batches, 15 minutes or until done (175°F) and golden, turning once halfway through cooking time. Coat in sauce and serve as directed in step 6.Nutrition analysis per serving: 475 calories, 46 g protein, 47 g carbohydrate, 10 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 181 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 13 g total fat, 4% Vitamin A, 8% Vitamin C, 792 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 13% iron Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 571 Calories 21g Fat 47g Carbs 46g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 571 % Daily Value * Total Fat 21g 27% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 181mg 60% Sodium 792mg 34% Total Carbohydrate 47g 17% Total Sugars 13g Protein 46g Vitamin C 7.3mg 37% Calcium 42mg 3% Iron 2.3mg 13% Potassium 468mg 10% Folate, total 19.3mcg Vitamin B-12 0.6mcg Vitamin B-6 0.6mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.