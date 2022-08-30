Korean Fried Chicken

Achieve the ultra-satisfying crunch that only comes with Korean fried chicken.

By
BHG Test Kitchen
BHG Test Kitchen

The Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen has been in continuous operation for nearly 100 years, developing and testing practical, reliable recipes that readers can enjoy at home. The Test Kitchen team includes culinary specialists, food stylists, registered and licensed nutritionists, and other experts with Bachelor of Science degrees in food science, food and nutrition, or culinary arts. Together, the team tests more than 2,500 recipes, produces more than 2,500 food images, and creates more than 1,000 food videos each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen.

Updated on September 7, 2022
Korean Fried Chicken
Photo: Kelsey Hansen
Hands On Time:
15 mins
Marinate Time:
60 mins
Fry Time:
9 mins
Total Time:
84 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
48 pieces
Ingredients

  • 3 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, quartered, and/or chicken wings, tips removed and wings separated at joints

  • 1 tablespoon sweet rice wine (mirin)

  • 2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

  • 3 cloves garlic, grated

  • 2 teaspoon kosher salt

  • 3 cup canola or peanut oil

  • ½ - 1 cup potato starch

Sauce

  • cup gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste)

  • 3 tablespoon oyster sauce

  • 2 tablespoon sweet rice wine (mirin)

  • 2 tablespoon ketchup

  • 2 tablespoon honey

  • 3 cloves garlic, grated

  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

  • 1 ½ teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

  • Thinly bias-sliced green onions

Directions

  1. In a large bowl toss together first five ingredients (through salt) until evenly coated. Cover and marinate in refrigerator at least 1 hour.

  2. Preheat oven to 200°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil. Place a wire rack in pan. Pour oil into a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Heat over medium-high until a thermometer registers 350°F.

  3. Place 1/2 cup of the potato starch in a shallow dish. Dip chicken pieces in starch to coat, tapping off excess. Add additional potato starch as needed.

  4. Fry chicken, in batches, in hot oil about 5 minutes until lightly golden, turning once. Transfer to wire rack in baking pan.

  5. When all chicken has been fried once, increase oil temperature to 375°F. Return chicken, in batches, to oil. Fry about 4 minutes or until done (175°F) and deep golden brown and crisp, turning once. Place finished chicken on rack in baking pan. Keep warm in preheated oven while frying remaining chicken.

  6. For sauce, in a large bowl stir together the next seven ingredients (through ginger). Toss chicken with sauce. Top with sesame seeds and green onions. Serve immediately.

To Air-Fry Chicken:

Preheat air fryer at 400°F. Coat air fryer basket with nonstick cooking spray. Coat chicken pieces with starch as directed in Step 3. Coat pieces with cooking spray. Air-fry chicken, in batches, 15 minutes or until done (175°F) and golden, turning once halfway through cooking time. Coat in sauce and serve as directed in step 6.Nutrition analysis per serving: 475 calories, 46 g protein, 47 g carbohydrate, 10 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 181 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 13 g total fat, 4% Vitamin A, 8% Vitamin C, 792 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 13% iron

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

571 Calories
21g Fat
47g Carbs
46g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 571
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 21g 27%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 181mg 60%
Sodium 792mg 34%
Total Carbohydrate 47g 17%
Total Sugars 13g
Protein 46g
Vitamin C 7.3mg 37%
Calcium 42mg 3%
Iron 2.3mg 13%
Potassium 468mg 10%
Folate, total 19.3mcg
Vitamin B-12 0.6mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.6mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

