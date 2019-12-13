Korean Fire Chicken With Cheese
Korean food is on the rise. Head to the Asian section of your supermarket to heat your dish up with Korean chili paste gochujang. The melted mozzarella helps tame the heat in this easy one-pan dish.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Add uncooked rice, chicken broth, and hot water. Cover dish with foil and bake 30 minutes.Advertisement
Meanwhile, in a large bowl whisk together next 10 ingredients (through ginger). Add chicken; stir to coat.
After 30 minutes, remove baking dish from oven and uncover. Carefully top rice with chicken mixture and return to oven. Bake, uncovered, 15 minutes.
Sprinkle chicken mixture with cheese. Bake about 10 minutes more, or until cheese is melted. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Top with green onions, sesame seeds, and, if desired, pickled cabbage and/or radishes.