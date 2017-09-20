Korean Bibimbap

Enjoy a taste of a Korean bibimbap recipe from your own kitchen. The rice bowl is loaded with veggies, steak, all the classic bibimbap flavors, and, of course, served with an egg on top!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

BULGOGI:
SAUCE:
TOPPERS

Directions

  • Combine the first 9 ingredients of the BULGOGI (through black pepper) in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add water or apple juice as needed for consistency.

  • In a gallon-size resealable plastic bag, combine apple mixture, steak, and green onion. Seal and chill until ready to cook.

  • Meanwhile, combine all SAUCE ingredients in a small bowl, set aside.

  • In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 teaspoon vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Season to taste with kosher salt. Remove from skillet. Add remaining vegetable oil and repeat steps with carrots.

  • In the same large skillet, heat 2 teaspoons sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add half of the green onions and garlic. Add spinach in batches, making sure the previous batch is fully wilted before adding more. Season to taste with kosher salt. Remove from skillet. Add 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil and repeat steps with mung bean sprouts.

  • In the same large skillet, heat 2 teaspoons sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add rice and cook until just toasted. Remove from skillet.

  • Transfer the meat and marinade to the skillet and cook over medium-high heat until browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes.

Assembly:

  • Divide rice among 4 bowls.

  • Arrange the mushrooms, carrots, spinach, bean sprouts, kimchi, cucumber, and nori around the edge of the bowl. Place the meat in the center and top with the egg. Top with SAUCE and sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1218 calories; total fat 28g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 9g; monounsaturated fat 11g; cholesterol 243mg; sodium 832mg; potassium 1071mg; carbohydrates 193g; fiber 13g; sugar 19g; protein 46g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 12369IU; vitamin c 37mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 16mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 684mcg; vitamin b12 3mcg; calcium 164mg; iron 15mg.
Reviews

