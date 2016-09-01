Korean Beef Cabbage Wraps
This low-carb munch filled with Korean beef can be served as an appetizer or main course.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In an extra-large skillet cook beef over medium-high heat until meat is browned. Drain off any fat.Advertisement
-
Add soy sauce, Asian chili sauce, and sesame oil to meat; stir to combine. Stir in slaw mix. Cook and stir over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes or until cooked through and slaw mixture is just wilted.
-
If using napa cabbage, trim each stem so you use the top leafy part of the cabbage. Spoon beef mixture onto the cabbage leaves. Top each with sweet pepper. If desired, drizzle with sriracha sauce. Fold cabbage leaves around filling. Serve immediately.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
185 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 567 mg sodium. 356 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3240 IU vitamin a; 96 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 78 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 52 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;