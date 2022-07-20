Key Lime Pie Smoothie

For a more dramatic garnish, use whole graham crackers along with whipped cream and lime slices.

By
Sarah Brekke, MS
sarah brekke headshot
Sarah Brekke, MS

Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University.

Updated on August 15, 2022
Key Lime Pie Smoothie
Photo: Kelsey Hansen
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
3 cups
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 5.3-6 ounce cartons Key lime Greek or regular yogurt

  • 1 cup refrigerated unsweetened coconut milk or milk

  • ½ avocado, seeded and peeled

  • 2 teaspoon lime zest

  • 2 tablespoon lime juice

  • ½ cup ice cubes

  • 1 tablespoon sugar (optional)

  • Whipped cream

  • Lime slices

  • Graham cracker crumbs

Directions

  1. In a blender combine first five ingredients (through lime juice). Cover and blend until smooth. Add ice and blend until smooth. Sweeten to taste with sugar (if using). Serve topped with whipped cream, lime slices, and graham cracker crumbs.

