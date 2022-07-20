Recipes and Cooking Key Lime Pie Smoothie For a more dramatic garnish, use whole graham crackers along with whipped cream and lime slices. By Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on August 15, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kelsey Hansen Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 3 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 5.3-6 ounce cartons Key lime Greek or regular yogurt 1 cup refrigerated unsweetened coconut milk or milk ½ avocado, seeded and peeled 2 teaspoon lime zest 2 tablespoon lime juice ½ cup ice cubes 1 tablespoon sugar (optional) Whipped cream Lime slices Graham cracker crumbs Directions In a blender combine first five ingredients (through lime juice). Cover and blend until smooth. Add ice and blend until smooth. Sweeten to taste with sugar (if using). Serve topped with whipped cream, lime slices, and graham cracker crumbs. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 258 Calories 11g Fat 29g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 258 % Daily Value * Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 13mg 4% Sodium 107mg 5% Total Carbohydrate 29g 11% Total Sugars 4g Protein 13g Vitamin C 11.2mg 56% Calcium 378mg 29% Iron 0.7mg 4% Potassium 222mg 5% Folate, total 31.6mcg Vitamin B-12 1.5mcg Vitamin B-6 0.1mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.