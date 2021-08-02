Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes

Rating: Unrated

Key lime pie meets cheesecake in these adorable individual desserts. The low-sugar recipe makes a perfect dessert to tote to a picnic.

By Carla Christian
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 (1/3-cup) cheesecakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together crushed graham crackers and melted butter. Divide mixture among eight 4-oz. canning jars; press lightly with the back of a spoon.

    Advertisement

  • For filling, in a large bowl beat cream cheese with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Beat in lime zest and juice and vanilla. Beat in powdered sugar until smooth. Fold in about 1/2 cup of the whipped topping to lighten. Fold in remaining whipped topping. Transfer to a heavy resealable plastic bag; snip a 1-inch hole in one corner of the bag. Pipe filling into jars. Top with lime slices. Store in refrigerator up to 24 hours.

To Tote

Seal jars and tote in an insulated bag or cooler with an ice pack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 9mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 18g; mono fat 1g; sugars 8g; protein 1g; vitamin a 131IU; vitamin c 3.9mg; folate 2.1mcg; sodium 86mg; potassium 36mg; calcium 12mg; iron 0.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/12/2021