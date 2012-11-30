Key Lime Coins
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1/3 cup powdered sugar, the lime peel, lime juice, the water, and vanilla. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in the flour, cornstarch, and salt until combined.Advertisement
-
Divide dough in half. Shape each half into a 10-inch-long roll; wrap in plastic wrap. Chill for at least 3 hours or up to 2 days.
-
Preheat oven to 325° F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Using a sharp, thin-bladed knife, cut rolls crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Place slices 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets.
-
Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until bottoms are just golden. Cool on cookie sheets for 4 minutes. Place the 2 cups powdered sugar in a large bowl. Gently toss warm cookies, two to three at a time, in powdered sugar. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.
Tips
Dough may be shaped into rolls, then frozen for up to 2 months. When ready to bake, thaw rolls slightly, slice, and bake as directed for 15 to 18 minutes.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.