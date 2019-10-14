Sausage and Veggie Keto Breakfast Casserole
Mmm sausage, eggs, and cheese with some fresh veggies will be proof that a keto breakfast casserole can win over just about anyone no matter their eating style. Fresh toppers help cut the richness of the brunch recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 2-quart rectangular baking dish; set aside. In a large skillet cook sausage, onion, and bell pepper over medium until sausage is no longer pink; drain off fat. Spoon sausage mixture into prepared dish. Sprinkle with asparagus.Advertisement
In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, cream, 1 cup cheese, parsley, salt, and black pepper. Pour over mixture in dish. Stir to combine. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Bake about 45 minutes or until egg mixture is set. Remove and let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle with avocado, tomato, and pepitas before serving.
Tips
Prepare as above through step 2. Cover and chill up to 24 hours. Uncover and bake 50 to 55 minutes or until eggs are set. Serve as above.