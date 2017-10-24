Kale-White Cheddar Galette
For a rustic twist on pizza, try this garlicky kale galette (AKA free-form pastry). Top with sage, white cheddar, and lemon juice for a nice mix of hearty and refreshing flavors.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare pastry. On a large piece of lightly floured parchment paper, roll pastry to a 13-inch circle. Slide parchment and pastry onto a baking sheet. Set aside.Advertisement
-
For filling: In an extra-large skillet heat 2 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic. Cook and stir 2 minutes or until shallot is softened. Add kale; toss for 4 to 5 minutes or until just wilted. Stir in sage and 1/4 tsp. salt.
-
Spread kale mixture over center of pastry, leaving 11/2 inches of border uncovered. Using parchment, lift and fold pastry edge over filling, pleating as necessary. Sprinkle filling with cheese. If desired, brush pastry with milk.
-
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until crust is golden. Cool slightly before serving. Squeeze lemon over filling, drizzle with remaining oil, and sprinkle with additional chopped sage.
Pastry for Single-Crust Pie
To Freeze and Bake:
After Step 3, cover galette on parchment with plastic wrap; freeze until firm. Transfer to a freezer container; freeze up to 1 month. Bake at 375°F covered with foil for 15 minutes. Uncover; bake 45 minutes more or until golden.