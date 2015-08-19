Kale Caesar Salad

This take on a classic Caesar calls for hard-cooked egg yolks, which make the dressing lush and creamy.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300°F. For croutons, mince 2 of the garlic cloves. In a large saucepan warm 1/4 cup of the oil and the minced garlic over low heat for 5 minutes; remove. Add bread pieces. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir to coat. Spread bread pieces in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake for 25 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring once. Cool completely; croutons will crisp up as they cool. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 24 hours.

  • For dressing, in a blender or small food processor combine remaining 6 garlic cloves and 1/2 cup oil, anchovy fillets, lemon juice, mustard, and hard-cooked egg yolks. Cover and blend or process until smooth. (Or, use an immersion blender.) Season to taste with salt and pepper. (Dressing can be chilled up to 24 hours; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before using.)

  • Place kale in a very large bowl; add dressing. Using your hands, work dressing into kale for 15 seconds. Let stand for 30 minutes or up to 2 hours (or cover and chill up to 24 hours). To serve sprinkle with cheese and top with chopped egg whites and croutons.

Chop the hard-cooked egg whites and add them to the salad for an extra protein punch.

Chicken Kale Caesar Salad

Prepare as directed except replace Parmigianno Reggiano with Asiago cheese. Top with 1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast, cooked and sliced, and 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved. Nutrition analysis per serving: 609 calories, 41 g protein, 35 g carbohydrate, 37 g total fat (7 g sat. fat), 142 mg cholesterol, 8 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 412% Vitamin A, 431% Vitamin C, 537 mg sodium, 41% calcium, 30% iron

Salmon Kale Caesar Salad

Prepare as directed except omit cheese. Top with 4 skinless, boneless salmon fillets (1 1/2 pounds total), cooked and broken into chunks, 1/3 cup drained capers, and 1 medium red onion, cut into thin wedges.Nutrition analysis per serving: 610 calories, 36 g protein, 36 g carbohydrate, 38 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 128 mg cholesterol, 9 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 404% Vitamin A, 424% Vitamin C, 636 mg sodium, 36% calcium, 30% iron

Fennel and Pistachio Kale Caesar Salad

Prepare as directed. Top with 1 fennel bulb, trimmed, cored, and thinly sliced, and 1/2 cup roasted, salted pistachios, chopped.Nutrition analysis per serving: 528 calories, 17 g protein, 40 g carbohydrate, 37 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 70 mg cholesterol, 10 g fiber, 8 g total sugar, 412% Vitamin A, 429% Vitamin C, 551 mg sodium, 40% calcium, 28% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
456 calories; 33 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 21 g monounsaturated fat; 70 mg cholesterol; 485 mg sodium. 1050 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 20208 IU vitamin a; 252 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 295 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 374 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

