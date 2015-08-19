Kale Caesar Salad

Preheat oven to 300°F. For croutons, mince 2 of the garlic cloves. In a large saucepan warm 1/4 cup of the oil and the minced garlic over low heat for 5 minutes; remove. Add bread pieces. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir to coat. Spread bread pieces in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake for 25 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring once. Cool completely; croutons will crisp up as they cool. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 24 hours.