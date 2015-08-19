Kale Caesar Salad
This take on a classic Caesar calls for hard-cooked egg yolks, which make the dressing lush and creamy.
Ingredients
Directions
Chop the hard-cooked egg whites and add them to the salad for an extra protein punch.
Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
Prepare as directed except replace Parmigianno Reggiano with Asiago cheese. Top with 1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast, cooked and sliced, and 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved. Nutrition analysis per serving: 609 calories, 41 g protein, 35 g carbohydrate, 37 g total fat (7 g sat. fat), 142 mg cholesterol, 8 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 412% Vitamin A, 431% Vitamin C, 537 mg sodium, 41% calcium, 30% iron
Salmon Kale Caesar Salad
Prepare as directed except omit cheese. Top with 4 skinless, boneless salmon fillets (1 1/2 pounds total), cooked and broken into chunks, 1/3 cup drained capers, and 1 medium red onion, cut into thin wedges.Nutrition analysis per serving: 610 calories, 36 g protein, 36 g carbohydrate, 38 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 128 mg cholesterol, 9 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 404% Vitamin A, 424% Vitamin C, 636 mg sodium, 36% calcium, 30% iron
Fennel and Pistachio Kale Caesar Salad
Prepare as directed. Top with 1 fennel bulb, trimmed, cored, and thinly sliced, and 1/2 cup roasted, salted pistachios, chopped.Nutrition analysis per serving: 528 calories, 17 g protein, 40 g carbohydrate, 37 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 70 mg cholesterol, 10 g fiber, 8 g total sugar, 412% Vitamin A, 429% Vitamin C, 551 mg sodium, 40% calcium, 28% iron