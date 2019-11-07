Jumbo Sprinkle Sugar Cookies
Making these sugar cookies jumbo size is as simple as using at 1/4 cup measuring cup as your cookie scoop. Make 'em big or small, either way the sprinkles will bring smiles.
Ingredients
Directions
Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl whisk together flour, soda, and salt.
In a large bowl beat butter, oil, and sugar on medium 1 minute or until smooth. Add egg, egg yolk, corn syrup, and vanilla. Beat until combined. Add flour mixture and sprinkles. Beat on low until combined.
Using a 1/4-cup measuring cup, place dough mounds onto prepared cookie sheet. Cover with plastic wrap. Chill 24 hours or up to 3 days.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Divide dough between two parchment-lined cookie sheets, placing each mound 3 inches apart. Top each with additional sprinkles. Bake 14 to 16 minutes or until edges are light brown but centers appear slightly underdone, rotating halfway through baking. Remove to a wire rack. Gently press with spatula to flatten cookies. Let cool. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days. Makes 12.