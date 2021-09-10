Jumbo Apple-Walnut Streusel Muffins

Enjoy one of these giant fluffy muffins with a cup of coffee for the ultimate sweet fall breakfast treat.

By Jen Graham
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 muffins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat top and insides of six 3-inch muffin cups with cooking spray.

  • In a medium bowl combine the 1 3/4 cups flour, baking powder, and 1/2 tsp. of the apple pie spice. In a large bowl beat the 1/2 cup butter, 1 1/4 cups of the sugar, the vanilla, and salt with a mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at time. Stir in the flour mixture alternately with the milk, mixing just until combined. Fold in apples and 3/4 cup of the walnuts. Scoop into prepared muffin cups to fill 3/4 full.

  • For streusel, in a small bowl combine the remaining 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp. apple pie spice, the 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour, and the 2 Tbsp. cubed butter. Use a pastry blender to cut in butter until butter is the size of small peas. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup walnuts. Generously top muffin batter with streusel.

  • Bake 30 minutes or until tops are golden brown, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. If they are browning too quickly, loosely cover with foil. Remove muffins from pans and cool on a wire rack.

Per Serving:
727 calories; total fat 38g; saturated fat 15g; polyunsaturated fat 13g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 115mg; sodium 502mg; potassium 246mg; carbohydrates 91g; fiber 3g; sugar 56g; protein 11g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 739IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 107mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 191mg; iron 3mg.

Apple Pie Spice

Ingredients

Directions

  • In small bowl stir together all ingredients. Store in tightly sealed container.

Reviews

