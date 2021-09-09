Jumbo Apple-Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated

Use your homemade applesauce to make a batch of these chewy applesauce cookies. The chunks of apples and rolled oats give the cookies unbeatable flavor and texture.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add the next four ingredients (through salt) and beat until fluffy. Add applesauce, egg, and vanilla. Beat until combined. Beat in flour. Stir in oats and apple.

  • Drop 1/4-cup scoops of dough 3 inches apart onto prepared baking sheets. Flatten slightly. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool 3 minutes on sheets. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and cool completely. If desired, in a small bowl stir together powdered sugar and milk to make a thin icing. Drizzle over cookies.

198 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 35mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 26g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 15g; protein 2g; vitamin a 287IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; folate 16.6mcg; sodium 153mg; potassium 48mg; calcium 18mg; iron 0.9mg.
