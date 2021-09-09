Jumbo Apple-Oatmeal Cookies
Use your homemade applesauce to make a batch of these chewy applesauce cookies. The chunks of apples and rolled oats give the cookies unbeatable flavor and texture.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Dera Burreson
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
198 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 35mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 26g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 15g; protein 2g; vitamin a 287IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; folate 16.6mcg; sodium 153mg; potassium 48mg; calcium 18mg; iron 0.9mg.