Julienned Snow Peas, Celery and Radish Salad

One of the classic ways to serve shaved salads is composed with each ingredient in its own artful pile.

By Tara Bench
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

20 mins
4
6 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a sharp knife, trim and slice snow peas lengthwise into julienned strips. Using a mandolin or a sharp knife, thinly slice the celery stalks and radishes. Thinly slice Belgian endive heads lengthwise.

  • In a small bowl whisk together sherry vinegar, honey, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Gradually drizzle in 1/3 cup olive oil, whisking to emulsify.

  • Arrange snow peas, celery, radishes, endive, and chopped basil on a platter. Top with Marcona almonds, Manchego, and, if desired, reserved celery leaves and/or additional basil. Drizzle with half of the vinaigrette; serve with remaining vinaigrette. Serves 4.

267 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 7mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 12g; mono fat 15g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 7g; protein 5g; vitamin a 862.5IU; vitamin c 38.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 39.1mcg; sodium 233mg; potassium 292mg; calcium 114mg; iron 1.7mg.
