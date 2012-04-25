Jerk Chicken with Avocado-Orange Salsa

Rating: 4.11 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

A citrusy salsa with avocado provides just the right amount of zest to pair with spicy grilled chicken.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook rice according to package directions, adding cumin seeds to cooking liquid. When rice is cooked, fluff with a fork; stir in beans and cilantro. Season to taste with salt and black pepper; keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl combine brown sugar, ground coffee, garlic powder, thyme, allspice, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Lay chicken flat; rub with spice mixture. Season with additional salt.

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, place chicken on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat. Grill for 10 to 12 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (180°F), turning once halfway through grilling.

  • For salsa, in a small bowl combine avocado, oranges, onion, lime juice, and oil. Season to taste with additional salt and black pepper.

  • Serve chicken over rice mixture; top with salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; 12 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 115 mg cholesterol; 616 mg sodium. 899 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 33 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1312 IU vitamin a; 31 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 109 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
MS10724521
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2017
Prep was quick and easy, however go heavy on seasoning if you like your food with the island flare....
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019