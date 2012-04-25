Jerk Chicken with Avocado-Orange Salsa
A citrusy salsa with avocado provides just the right amount of zest to pair with spicy grilled chicken.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook rice according to package directions, adding cumin seeds to cooking liquid. When rice is cooked, fluff with a fork; stir in beans and cilantro. Season to taste with salt and black pepper; keep warm.
In a small bowl combine brown sugar, ground coffee, garlic powder, thyme, allspice, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Lay chicken flat; rub with spice mixture. Season with additional salt.
For a charcoal or gas grill, place chicken on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat. Grill for 10 to 12 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (180°F), turning once halfway through grilling.
For salsa, in a small bowl combine avocado, oranges, onion, lime juice, and oil. Season to taste with additional salt and black pepper.
Serve chicken over rice mixture; top with salsa.