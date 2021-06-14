Japchae (Korean Stir-Fried Glass Noodles)

Japchae is a Korean stir-fry dish. The key to japchae is using cellophane noodles made from sweet potato starch. Cellophane noodles can be made from different starches, such as mung bean, but are all called glass noodles because they are translucent when cooked. Versions of japchae¿like this one¿are simple to prepare and can be customized with different sautéed veggies or by adding meat.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook noodles according to package directions; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain again. Using kitchen scissors, snip noodles into 5-inch lengths. Toss with sesame oil to coat.

  • Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet heat peanut oil over medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until softened and starting to brown, stirring occasionally. Add carrots and green onions; cook and stir 1 minute more. Remove from skillet.

  • For sauce, in a small bowl whisk together boiling water, soy sauce, brown sugar, and garlic.

  • Add noodles and sauce to skillet. Cook 5 minutes or until noodles are translucent and sauce is absorbed, tossing gently. Return vegetables to skillet; toss to combine. Before serving, sprinkle with sesame seeds.

*Tip

Look for cellophane noodles (sweet potato starch) in Asian markets. They have a grayish tinge, but when cooked become translucent, with a "glassy" appearance.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 66g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 10g; protein 4g; vitamin a 188IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 22.7mcg; sodium 597mg; potassium 864mg; calcium 42mg; iron 2mg.
